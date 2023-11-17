World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana begin campaign against Madagascar today

Ghana's journey to the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the US, Mexico and Canada, begins with a tricky game against Madagascar in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The four-time World Cup attendees are hoping to make a return to the tournament following a poor display in Qatar, where the team was eliminated from the group after just a win.

Coach Chris Hughton named a 26-man squad for the game and has been preparing with the team since Tuesday in Kumasi.

The West African powerhouse are without Arsenal star Thomas Partey and defender Alexander Djiku.

However, the team is poised to get off to a winning start as dreams of making it to the tournament remain the priority of the players.

The last time Ghana faced Madagascar in the country, the Black Stars defeated them 3-0 in Cape Coast.

The experience of Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew is expected to help the team glide through a tough group, which consists of Mali.

Ghana will face Comoros three days later after tonight's match in Madagascar.