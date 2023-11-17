GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana begin campaign against Madagascar today

Published on: 17 November 2023
World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana begin campaign against Madagascar today
Black Stars

Ghana's journey to the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the US, Mexico and Canada, begins with a tricky game against Madagascar in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023. 

The four-time World Cup attendees are hoping to make a return to the tournament following a poor display in Qatar, where the team was eliminated from the group after just a win.

Coach Chris Hughton named a 26-man squad for the game and has been preparing with the team since Tuesday in Kumasi.

The West African powerhouse are without Arsenal star Thomas Partey and defender Alexander Djiku.

However, the team is poised to get off to a winning start as dreams of making it to the tournament remain the priority of the players.

The last time Ghana faced Madagascar in the country, the Black Stars defeated them 3-0 in Cape Coast.

The experience of Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew is expected to help the team glide through a tough group, which consists of Mali.

Ghana will face Comoros three days later after tonight's match in Madagascar.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more