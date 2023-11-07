World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton faces squad dilemma ahead of Madagascar and Comoros clashes

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, is set to reveal the Black Stars' roaster for their initial two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this week.

The team, a four-time African champion, is geared up to face Madagascar and Comoros in Group I this month.

In October, they engaged in friendly matches against Mexico and the USA to prepare for the qualifiers, but they suffered a 2-0 loss to the CONCACAF champions and a disappointing 4-0 defeat to the US Men's national team.

As they aim for their fifth World Cup appearance, the Black Stars are eager to commence the qualifiers on a positive note.

Their first game will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, against Madagascar, followed by an encounter with Comoros at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday, November 21.

Hughton, who has faced scrutiny, is anticipated to announce a robust squad for these crucial matches.

Unfortunately, Thomas Partey, the team's deputy captain, is expected to be absent due to a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old hasn't played for Arsenal since his participation in the last two friendly games.

Although he's projected to be sidelined until December, he's likely to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January in Cote d'Ivoire.

Reports suggest, Andre Ayew, the team's captain, who is currently without a club, will make the squad list for the double-header.

He was omitted from Ghana's squad for the recent friendly games against Mexico and the USA.