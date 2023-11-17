GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton praises striker Inaki Williams after win over Madagascar

Published on: 17 November 2023
Chris Hughton congratulates match winner Inaki Williams

Coach Chris Hughton praised striker Inaki Williams after he scored his first goal for the Black Stars in a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi on Friday.

Hughton described Williams as a versatile player who can play in various positions but noted that his primary strength is as a centre forward.

"Iñaki is a good professional. If I tell him to play in central midfield or right back, he will play there. But he is a number nine. That is his main strength," he said.

Hughton also highlighted the importance of the win, saying that it was a big result for the team as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign. Despite the challenges they faced during the match, Hughton expressed confidence that the team can build momentum and perform well in their upcoming games.

Ghana's next match is against Comoros in Moroni, and Hughton emphasized the need to maintain focus and secure another win to stay on track for World Cup qualification.

The coach believes that the team has what it takes to top their group and earn a spot in the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

