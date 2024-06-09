World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo speaks to media today ahead of CAR game

Ghana head coach Otto Addo along with player Mohammed Kudus, will be addressing the media on Sunday, June 9, 2024, ahead of their upcoming match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

The press conference is set to take place at 4:30 pm GMT in the conference room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

This event is an integral part of their preparations for the match on Monday, and the media are invited to attend.

Ghana is determined to secure another win following their hard-fought victory against Mali in their previous match over the weekend.

This win has boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.

Currently, the Black Stars are positioned third in their group with 6 points, holding a two-point lead over the Central African Republic, who are currently in fifth place with 4 points.

The schedule for Sunday, June 9, 2024, is as follows:

4:30 pm - Ghana Press Conference

5:00 pm - Ghana Official Training (first 15 minutes open to the media)

6:30 pm - Central African Republic Press Conference

7:00 pm - Central African Republic Official Training (first 15 minutes open to the media)