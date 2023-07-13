World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana could face North African giants Morocco or Egypt in today's draw 

Ghana eagerly await the World Cup 2026 qualifier draw, knowing that they could potentially face tough opponents from North Africa such as Morocco or Egypt.

As the draw for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers takes place today, Ghana finds itself in a position of uncertainty. The Black Stars are aware that they may come face to face with formidable opponents from Pot 1, including North African giants Morocco and Egypt. Both teams have a strong footballing pedigree and would present a significant challenge for Ghana.

The possibility of drawing either Morocco or Egypt adds an extra level of anticipation to the draw. Ghana's national team and their passionate fans understand the importance of a favourable draw in determining their path to World Cup qualification.

The World Cup 2026 qualifiers provide Ghana with a platform to prove their mettle on the international stage. With their talented squad and rich footballing history, the Black Stars are determined to secure their place in the prestigious tournament.

The draw will be broadcasted live on CAF digital platforms and CAFONLINE.com at 15:00 GMT. It will occur shortly after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly, which will be held in Abidjan.

During the draw, the member associations of CAF will be divided into nine groups. The winners of each group will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up from the groups will participate in a CAF Play-Off tournament, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-Off tournament.

Black Stars have been placed in Pot 2 for the draw. This positioning means they could potentially face their longtime rivals, Nigeria, in the qualifying campaign. Additionally, Ghana could also encounter strong opponents such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

Below are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia