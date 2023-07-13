World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana could face perennial rivals Nigeria in today's draw

Ghana are likely to face longtime rivals Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as the draw for African Countries comes off today.

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Thursday, July 13 in Abidjan, with Ghana eager to find out who their possible opponents will be.

Because Ghana find themselves in Pot 2 ahead of the draw, it is very likely they are pitted against fellow top teams in pot 1 which includes Nigeria.

If that happens it would be a direct form of revenge or repeat encounters between the two teams as their unending rivalry continues.

The last time both teams faced was in March 2022, when the Black Stars sailed through to the 2022 World Cup at the expense of the Super Eagles thanks to a 1-1 aggregate scoreline over a two-legged encounter which handed Ghana the ticket by virtue of an away goal.

Ghana could also be drawn against highly ranked teams like Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

At 15:00 GMT, the draw will be aired live on CAF digital channels and CAFONLINE.com. It will take place shortly after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly in Abidjan.