World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey ruled out of Comoros showdown on Tuesday

Beşiktaş defender Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of the Black Stars' upcoming game against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Black Stars take on the Coelacanths in the second round of the qualifications taking place at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni.

Amartey failed a late fitness test after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury in the match against Madagascar on Friday in Kumasi.

Despite the MRI scans not revealing any significant injury, his progress has been slow, leading to his unavailability for the upcoming qualifier.

Amartey started the game against Madagascar but was later substituted in the 63rd minute due to the injury and was replaced by Kassim Nuhu Adams.

Ghana won the match with a stoppage-time goal from Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams. He headed home a beautiful cross from left-back Gideon Mensah to hand the Black Stars their first three points of the qualifiers.