World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana handed tricky teams in Group I alongside Mali, Comoros, Madagascar and co.

Ghana have been handed a tricky group during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications draw ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars were drawn in Group I alongside West African giants Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, and minnows Chad.

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan was amongst other former top players to conduct the draw, and he picked his country into Group I.

The four-time African champions are seeking a fifth World Cup appearance after their maiden participation in 2006, 2010, 2014 and the last edition in Qatar last year.

Black Stars are the only side in Group I to have ever made it to the finals of the global showpiece as Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad have never qualified before.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin, format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams