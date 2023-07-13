World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan among former top stars to conduct today's draw

Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has been named among African legends that will conduct the 2026 World Cup African qualifying draw later today in Cote d'Ivoire.

The draw which will involve Ghana and 53 other African countries will be conducted at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan at 16:00 GMT shortly after the 45th Ordinary CAF General Assembly currently underway.

The 54 teams have been grouped into six pots that were arrived at due to the latest FIFA ranking, which was released earlier this month.

Teams ranked in the CAF's top 8 will be in pot 1, from 9-16 in pot 2 and so on.

Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Egypt find themselves in pot one.

The Black Stars are seeded in pot two along with South Africa and Burkina Faso, among other countries.

Among those invited are some African champions as well as some famous players who excelled at the World Cup.

Other esteemed guests, who will join Gyan for the draw ceremony are; Austin Okocha (Nigeria), Alexandre Song (Cameroon), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Houssine Kharja (Morocco), and Youri Djorkaeff (France).

Ivorian legends such as Didier Zokora, Siaka Tiene, Aruna Dindane, Cyril Domoraud, Alain Gouamene, Abdoulaye Traore, Emmanuel Eboue, Ahmed Ouattara, Bonaventure Kalou, and many others will also be present.

Below are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia