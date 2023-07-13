World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana likely to face West African neighbours Cote d'Ivoire or Mali in today's CAF draw

Ghana is likely to be handed a group that includes West African neighbours Cote d'Ivoire or Mali for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications, with the draw slated for today.

The ceremony for the draw is taking place on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, which will follow the 45th Ordinary CAF General Assembly.

The Black Stars found themselves in Pot Two of the seedings and will be drawn against any of the teams in Pot One, which have both Cote d'Ivoire and Mali.

Matches between Ghana and neighbouring countries are always tough and cagey, and it's likely the Black Stars will get such a fixture during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana aim at securing qualification to their fifth World Cup final, having participated previously in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 in Qatar last year.

There will be nine groups after the draw is conducted. Matches will be played in a home and away round-robin format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada in three years.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (CONCACAF).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

The seeded pots for today's draw are below:

Pot One Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot Two Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot Three Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Pot Four Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot Five Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot Six Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia