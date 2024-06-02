World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana receive boost as defender Alexander Djiku joins camp

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has received a significant boost ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Key defender Alexander Djiku, who was initially sidelined with an arm injury, has joined the squad for training at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Djiku, who plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, missed the first two days of training but is now ready to integrate with the team.

Since his debut in October 2020, Djiku has been a vital part of the Ghanaian squad, making 27 appearances and scoring two goals.

His top-notch performances have earned him a starting spot in coach Addo's lineup.

With Djiku's return, the team's defence is expected to be solidified, giving Ghana a stronger chance in the upcoming crucial matches.

The squad is gearing up for the qualifiers, and Djiku's presence is a welcome addition to the team's preparations.

The Black Stars will tackle West African neighbours Mali on Thursday, June 6 in Bamako before hosting the Central African Republic four days later at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.