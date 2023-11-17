World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Ghana to count on past record against Madagascar today

The Black Stars will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ghana are clear favourites going into game after beating the same side 3-0 a year ago in Cape Coast, which goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.

The other game between Ghana and Madagascar in Antananarivo ended in a goalless draw, but the experience of the Black in the World Cup qualifiers is expected to play a huge role in their Group I opener.

The four-time African champions are chasing a fifth appearance at the tournament, having first qualified for the World Cup in 2006.

“The pressure that I am under as head coach and I am always under is to win football matches," said Chris Hughton ahead of Friday's game.

“We want to be able to win football matches and score lots of goals and concede none. This is heaven but we can’t always have that. What is important is to make sure that we win."

Hughton named a 26-man squad for the game and has been preparing with the team since Tuesday in Kumasi.

The West African powerhouse are without Arsenal star Thomas Partey and defender Alexander Djiku.

However, the team is poised to get off to a winning start as dreams of making it to the tournament remain the priority of the players.