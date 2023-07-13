World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana to know group opponents today

Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications today when the draw is officially conducted in Cote d'Ivoire following the 45th CAF General Assembly.

The Black Stars are seeking a fourth appearance at the world's biggest football tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico in three years.

Ghana's first appearance was in Germany 2006 and made three on the bounce after qualifying for the 2010 and 2014 editions consecutively.

The West African giants returned to the World Cup in 2022 when Qatar hosted it, having missed out in 2018.

The Black Stars are placed in Pot Two for the draw and will face either Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, and Cote d'Ivoire, who are placed in Pot One.

Also, Ghana won't face any of the other countries in Pot Two, which include Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

There will be nine groups, which will play in a home and away, round-robin format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

Below are the Pots for the draw coming up later today:

Pot One Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot Two Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot Three Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Pot Four Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot Five Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot Six Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia