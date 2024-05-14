World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea to handle Mauritania vs. Sudan

CAF has announced that Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea will be officiating the upcoming game between Mauritania and Sudan in Nouakchott in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Unfortunately, Mauritania has yet to secure a win in their first two matches, suffering a 2-0 loss to DR Congo and settling for a 0-0 draw against South Sudan.

As a result, they are currently ranked 5th in Group B.

Meanwhile, Sudan, led by former Ghana trainer James Akwasi Appiah, sits in 2nd place in the group after a tight 1-0 win against DR Congo and a 1-1 tie with Togo.

Fans can look forward to the match between Mauritania and Sudan on June 6th.

The 36-year-old was the VAR when TP Mazembe were held at home in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly SC about a month ago.

The last international fixture Laryea handled as a centre man was the CAF Champions League group stage game when Simba SC destroyed Jwaneng Galaxy in March.