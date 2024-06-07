World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Group I wide open as Madagascar ousts Comoros from top spot with 2-1 victory

In the latest round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Madagascar emerged victorious over Comoros in a tightly contested match.

This result has now opened up Group I, with all teams having a fair chance after three rounds of matches.

The Barea secured a 2-1 win against their fellow islanders at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, moving to the top of the standings.

The match got off to a quick start for Madagascar, with Auxerre midfielder Rayan Raveloson scoring in the first minute thanks to Loic Lappoussin.

Despite Comoros' strong efforts to level the score, it was Madagascar who found the back of the net again in the 66th minute, with Raveloson scoring his second of the match to double their lead.

However, Comoros did not give up and managed to pull one back in stoppage time when substitute El Fardou Mohamed Ben scored off a Youssouf M' Changama assist.

With all teams now tied on six points after three matches, Madagascar, Comoros, and Ghana are closely followed by Mali with four points and the Central African Republic also with four points, while Chad is at the bottom with no points.

Madagascar will have the home advantage in their next match against Mali on Tuesday, while Ghana hosts the Central African Republic on Monday night and Comoros faces off against Chad.