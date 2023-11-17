World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Huge expectations in Kumasi as Black Stars face Madagascar

Excitement and anticipation are reaching a fever pitch in Kumasi as the Black Stars prepare to face Madagascar in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The much-anticipated match, scheduled for Friday, November 17, at the Baba Yara Stadium, has stirred immense expectations among football enthusiasts and loyal fans.

Ghana's national team, led by coach Chris Hughton, is seeking redemption after a challenging October that saw back-to-back defeats against Mexico and the United States. The disappointing performances in the international friendlies have raised concerns about the team's readiness for the World Cup qualifiers and the impending 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Baba Yara Stadium, historically a fortress for the Black Stars with an unbeaten streak spanning over two decades, adds an extra layer of optimism for the home team. However, memories of Madagascar holding Ghana to a goalless draw in their last encounter inject an element of unpredictability into the upcoming clash.

With Ghana aiming for a winning start in the World Cup qualifiers and the new format requiring African teams to top their groups for direct qualification, the Baba Yara Stadium is set to witness an intense battle between the Black Stars and a resilient Madagascar side.

The clash holds immense significance for Ghana's World Cup aspirations, and the atmosphere in Kumasi reflects the passionate support of fans eager to see their team secure a decisive victory.