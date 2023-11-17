World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Hughton emphasises the importance of Madagascar victory ahead of Comoros clash

Chris Hughton is hoping to see Ghana's second-half performance against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier translated to their next game against Comoros.

Despite a slow start at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana rebounded with an impressive display which eventually got them a crucial win thanks to Inaki Williams' last-minute header which gave the Black Stars all three points.

Hughton, the coach of the team believes, the second-half performance of the team is crucial and would be important if they kept the mood for their next game against Comoros which comes off on Tuesday.

"The importance of the win is massive. We would have loved to have done it more comfortably in the first half but that's football. All you look is to get some momentum from this. We all hope that the momentum from the second half will be taken into Comoros." Hughton said after the game.

As Ghana prepare for their next game against Comoros, they will have at the back of their mind the disappointing defeat which was recorded the last time they met during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In the game, Ghana lost 3-2 in their final group game ultimately rendering them eliminated, arguably Ghana's worst performance in the history of the AFCON