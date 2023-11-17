World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew to captain Ghana against Madagascar today

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is poised to take on the captaincy role as Ghana faces Madagascar in the initial clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are eager to kickstart their journey to the 2026 Mundial with a strong performance against the Barea in this crucial qualifying match.

On Friday, Ayew is anticipated to lead the team, securing a starting position ahead of his elder brother and current captain, Andre Ayew.

The absence of deputy captain Thomas Teye Partey due to injury adds to the responsibility of Jordan Ayew's shoulders.

Richard Ofori, the second deputy skipper, won't be in the starting lineup, further solidifying Ayew's position as the likely captain for the encounter with Madagascar.

The Black Stars are aiming for an auspicious beginning to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, seeking a convincing victory over Madagascar in Kumasi.

With the second-round match scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023, as Ghana plays as guests against Comoros at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni, the team is setting the stage for a successful campaign in their quest for World Cup qualification.