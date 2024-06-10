World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew's hat-trick leads Ghana to victory in 7-goal thriller against CAR

Ghana once again showed their resilience by coming back from a one-goal deficit to emerge victorious against the Central African Republic in the qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars fought hard and secured a 4-3 win over the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday night, putting them at the top of Group I.

The thrilling match, which drew a crowd of approximately 40,000 fans, was defined by the outstanding performances of Jordan Ayew and Louis Mafouta, who both scored hat-tricks.

Head coach Otto Addo made three strategic changes to the team that had already showcased their comeback abilities in their previous match against Mali.

The inclusion of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ayew in the starting lineup proved to be a game-changer.

Right from the start, the Black Stars displayed their dominance on the field and were awarded a penalty kick in the sixth minute, thanks to a tackle on Abdul Fatawu inside the box.

Ayew confidently stepped up and converted the penalty, giving Ghana an early lead.

However, the Central African Republic responded quickly, with Mafouta scoring a well-crafted goal in the 11th minute, assisted by team captain Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The visitors took the lead just before the end of the first half, as Mafouta showcased his skill by weaving through Ghana's defence to score another brilliant goal.

But Ghana refused to give up, and Ayew proved to be theirsaviour yet again in the 60th minute, scoring a remarkable header off a perfectly placed cross from Gideon Mensah.

The Black Stars then seized control of the game when Abdul Fatawu's shot deflected off a defender and found its way into the net, putting them ahead in the 65th minute.

As the game entered its final stages, it was Ayew who secured his hat-trick, capitalizing on a chaotic situation in the goalmouth in the 69th minute.

This impressive performance from the Crystal Palace star brought his goal tally to seven in his last eight appearances for the national team.

Despite a valiant effort from the Central African Republic, they could only manage to score one more goal in the dying minutes of the game, as Mafouta completed his own hat-trick with a stunning free-kick from outside the box.

Ghana lead the group after four games with nine points, followed closely by Comoros and Madagascar, who are tied on six points with one game in hand. Mali, Central African Republic, and Chad follow in that order.