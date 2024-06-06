World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew's last-gasp goal stuns Mali in Bamako as Ghana triumphs

In a thrilling match on Thursday in Bamako, Ghana emerged victorious for the first time in 2024, shocking Mali in matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The Black Stars showed great resilience as they came from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 win over the Malian Eagles at the Stade du Mars.

Jordan Ayew, of Crystal Palace, proved to be the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal in stoppage-time after coming on as a substitute.

Mali had taken the lead just before half-time with a goal from Kamory Doumbia, taking advantage of a defensive error from Ghana.

However, the Black Stars' manager, Otto Addo, made some strategic changes in the second half, which paid off when youngster Ernest Nuamah equalized with a header from a well-placed cross by Salis Abdul Samed.

Before this, Bournemouth's Antoine Selorm Semenyo had missed several scoring opportunities.

The introduction of Ayew in the final stages of the match proved to be a game-changer for Ghana's attack.

He created a great chance for Thomas Partey to score, but the midfielder failed to find the back of the net.

However, Ayew made up for it moments later when he capitalized on a defensive mistake by the Malians and scored the winning goal.

With this victory, the Black Stars now sit in second place in Group I, tied on points with leaders Comoros, who are yet to play their third match.

Next, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.