World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg assigned for Ghana vs. Central African Republic

FIFA has assigned Ahmed Abdulrazg from Libya as the central referee for the Matchday 4 Group I qualifier between Ghana and the Central African Republic next month.

He will be joined by fellow compatriots Mohammed Basim (Assistant I), Al Jahawe Wahed (Assistant II), and Huraywidah Abdulwahid (Fourth Referee) as his assistants.

The role of the Referee Assessor will be fulfilled by Hadqa Yahya from Morocco, while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone takes on the role of Match Commissioner.

Abdulrazg was the centre referee when Niger pipped Zambia in the World Cup qualifications in November last year.

Ghana and Central Africa will face off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, June 10, 2024, at 19.00 Hrs.

Currently, Ghana holds the 4th position in Group I with 3 points, while Central Africa sits in 5th place with 1 point after two group games.

In the opening game, the Black Stars secured a 1-0 victory against Madagascar but faced defeat against Comoros in their second group game in November of last year.