World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe takes responsibility for defeat to Ghana

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe shouldered the responsibility for the team's defeat to Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, expressing his disappointment after Inaki Williams scored in the 95th minute to secure a 1-0 win for Ghana in Kumasi.

Despite playing exceptionally well, surprising many observers, Madagascar ended up empty-handed at the Baba Yara Stadium. Rakotondrabe acknowledged the team's strong performance, stating, "This is just the beginning of the tournament. We have lost 1-0, but it is too early to decide who qualifies. We are behind, but I believe we will catch up against Chad on Monday."

Reflecting on the game, he noted, "We had the better chances and we hit the bar. But that is football; we missed our chance, and they scored theirs. I take responsibility because I am the coach. I take the blame for what happened."

Rakotondrabe also analysed the tactical shift in the second half, saying, "In the first 45 minutes, we were able to challenge Ghana. In the second half, he brought Majeed Ashimeru, and that changed everything. I told the boys to stop him because he brought energy. We tried and tried [but it did not work]."

Looking ahead, Madagascar will need to regroup and prepare for their next game against Chad. Despite the setback, Rakotondrabe remains optimistic about the team's chances in the ongoing tournament.