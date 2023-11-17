World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Madagascar coach warns Ghana - We're here for victory, not holidays

Madagascar coach Romuald "Roro" Rakotondrabe has issued a stern warning to the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match on Friday.

Roro emphasized that his team is not in Ghana for holidays but to secure a victory in the opening day of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 58-year-old expressed determination to do whatever it takes to claim three points against the Black Stars in the Group I encounter.

"We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays. We came to win. We are going to do anything possible to win against the Black Stars," he said during the pre-match press conference.

Roro has faced Ghana on two occasions and is yet to taste a defeat. He guided the Barea to beat Ghana 2-1 at the CHAN tournament in Algeria earlier this year.

He was also in charge when Madagascar drew goalless with the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Antananarivo in August.

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, kicking off at 16:00 GMT.