World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Madagascar release squad list for Black Stars showdown in Kumasi

Madagascar's head coach, Romuald 'Roro' Rakotondrabe, has revealed the 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The Barea team is determined to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, beginning with a crucial match against the Black Stars.

This qualifier will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Notable additions to the squad include French-born central midfielder Adrien Trebel, who plays for Royal Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

Trebel, 32, had previously represented France at the U20 and U23 levels, earning 10 caps.

Louis Demoleon, a France-born center-back currently competing for Italian Serie D club Calcio Budoni, receives his first call-up to join Madagascar's camp.

Additionally, France-based defender Nomena Andriantiana, who plays for Aubagne FC in the lower tiers of French football, is named in the squad for the first time.

The last encounter between Madagascar and Ghana was during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Antananarivo, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Barea's last visit to Ghana ended in a 3-0 defeat at the Cape Coast Stadium last year.

Here is the complete 24-man squad for Madagascar to face the Black Stars: