World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Majeed Ashimeru expresses joy following stellar performance in Ghana's victory over Madagascar

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has shared his elation after delivering an outstanding performance in Ghana's triumphant match against Madagascar.

Despite entering the game as a substitute in the second half, Ashimeru showcased his exceptional playmaking skills, injecting vitality into the Black Stars' attack and contributing to the team's improved performance.

Taking to Twitter, Ashimeru expressed his thrill at representing his homeland once again and conveyed gratitude to the passionate fans who filled the stadium to support the team. He also expressed delight in securing the maximum points and eagerly anticipated the next challenge.

"Thrilled for the chance to represent my homeland once again, and grateful for the amazing fans who fill the stadium to support us. Delighted with the maximum points, we eagerly anticipate the next challenge. Go Black Stars!" Ashimeru tweeted.

Ghana sealed the crucial victory when Inaki Williams scored a header from a brilliant cross by Gideon Mensah in injury time, ensuring a 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team are now gearing up for their next challenge against Comoros on Tuesday in Moroni.