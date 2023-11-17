World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Majeed Ashimeru praised by Hughton after brilliant second half cameo against Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has commended midfielder Majeed Ashimeru following his impressive performance in Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Despite climbing from the bench in the second half to replace Baba Iddrisu, the Anderlecht player showcased his playmaking skills instilling hope in the attack of the Black Stars while coordinating play for the team. His performance ultimately revived the team's performance which was not so impressive in the first half as Ghana eventually grabbed all three points at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Chris Hughton lauded the player's performance and stated his essential abilities which buttress the performance of the team.

"I wouldn't say Majeed is a successor to Partey. Partey is a more technical and creative player and Majeed is a runner. Coming into this game, Majeed had played one and a half games. We knew that he was lacking match practice. But he is a player that was good in Angola away from home. We are always looking out for any player that is bringing us something different."

Ghana got the needed goal when Inaki Williams hoped on to head home a brilliant cross from Gideon Mensah in injury time to ensure Ghana ended the game as 1-0 winners over Barea in Kumasi.

The team are now gearing up to face Comoros in their next game on Tuesday in Moroni.