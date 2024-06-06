World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mali vs Ghana - High-stakes clash in Bamako tonight

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00 GMT, the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako will host a highly anticipated match between Mali and Ghana for matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Currently standing in second place in Group I with four points from two matches, the Malian Eagles will be facing the fourth place Ghana team, who have accumulated three points in their two games.

Leading the group with a perfect record of two wins, Comoros will certainly pose a tough challenge for both teams.

They have already defeated the Central African Republic and Ghana, making them the team to beat.

In their last encounter in October 2020, Mali came out on top with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Black Stars in a friendly match held in Turkey.

However, Ghana's head coach Otto Addo remains determined to secure a win in this crucial game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive.

He also acknowledges the strength of the Malian team, especially their young talents, who have been making waves in the football world.

Since taking over from Chris Hughton after a disappointing AFCON campaign, Addo has yet to lead his team to a victory.

Ghana's last win was in November against Madagascar, and they have not been able to secure a win in any of their matches this year.

This has resulted in a seven-match winless streak, marking the worst form of the Black Stars in the last decade.

As for Mali, their captain Hamari Traore will be absent due to suspension for his red card in the AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire. Additionally, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma will not be joining the team for this match.

On the other hand, the Black Stars will have the advantage of having West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey back in the team.

The duo was not present during the last international break, where Ghana suffered a defeat against Nigeria and a draw with Uganda in Morocco.