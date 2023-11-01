World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritanian referee Abdel Aziz Bouh chosen for Ghana vs. Comoros this month

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Abdel Aziz Mohamed Bouh from Mauritania as the referee for the upcoming Ghana vs. Comoros in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21, at the Moroni Stadium with a kickoff time of 19:00 GMT.

Bouh will be the centre referee and will be assisted by compatriots Diba Hamedine, Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud, and Diou Moussa Alassane as his officiating team.

Jérôme Efong Nzolo from Gabon will serve as the Referee Assessor, while William Makinati Shongwe from Eswatini will be the Match Commissioner for the game.

Bouh was selected for this year's FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina and was involved in six matches, including the opening game between the hosts and Uzbekistan.

The 31-year-old was in charge of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations final two years ago in Mauritania, where Ghana beat Uganda to clinch the ultimate.

Bouh has officiated a lot of matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications, CAF Champions League, and Confederation Cup games this year.