World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Otto Addo affirms Ghana deserved victory against CAR

Ghana coach Otto Addo insists his team deserved their victory despite a challenging first-half performance against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars hosted the Wild Beasts in their fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Ghana initially took the lead through Jordan Ayew, but found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime due to two goals from Louis Mafouta.

Although the Black Stars ultimately secured a 4-3 win, Addo acknowledged that his players struggled with ball control during the early stages of the game.

However, the 43-year-old coach emphasized that their hard-earned win was well-deserved.

In his post-match press conference, Addo accepted responsibility for the first-half difficulties: "We had issues in the first half with ball control and creating opportunities up front. I accept the fault."

He continued, "Perhaps I demanded too much from the team despite limited training days. I made adjustments in the second half, and our victory was justified."

With four games played, Ghana leads Group I with nine points, holding a three-point advantage over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one match fewer.