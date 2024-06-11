World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Otto Addo takes responsibility for Ghana's first-half struggles against CAR

Ghana coach Otto Addo has accepted responsibility for his side's poor first-half performance against the Central African Republic (CAR) during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

The Black Stars took an early lead through Jordan Ayew, but conceded two goals to Louis Mafouta, ending the first half trailing 2-1.

Despite securing a 4-3 victory, Addo highlighted that his players struggled with ball control in the first half.

However, he emphasized that their hard-fought win was deserved.

"We had problems in the first half controlling the ball and finding solutions upfront. I take the blame," Addo said in the post-match press conference.

"Maybe I wanted us to do too much, especially given the few days of training we had. I adjusted in the second half, and we deserved to win," he added.

Ghana now sits atop Group I with nine points after four games, holding a three-point lead over Madagascar and Comoros, who have played one game fewer.