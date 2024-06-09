GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Otto Addo warns of tough test against Central African Republic

Published on: 09 June 2024
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is preparing himself for a tough game against the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in matchday four of the qualifications on Monday night, with kick-off at 7:00PM GMT.

Looking back at Ghana's impressive comeback win against Mali in their last match, Addo emphasized the challenging test that awaits his team against the Wild Beasts.

The Black Stars rallied from a goal down to overcome the Malian Eagles in the crucial encounter last Thursday at the Stade du Mars in Bamako.

Speaking at a press conference before the game on Sunday, Addo acknowledged the strength of their opponents.

"It's going to be a difficult match. Those hoping for an easy victory will be disappointed," commented the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

He also highlighted CAR's strong attacking abilities, particularly in transitions, citing their performance in the recent 1-1 draw against Mali.

Currently sitting in third place in Group I with six points, Ghana is determined to secure a crucial win to boost their chances of qualifying for the prestigious global tournament.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
