World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Predicted Black Stars starting XI against Madagascar

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is contemplating key lineup decisions, introducing a potential shift in the team's tactical approach for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The predicted starting XI for the Black Stars offers insights into the strategic choices Hughton might make to secure a victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

In goal, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to maintain his position, despite the return of Jojo Wollacott. Wollacott, the former first-choice goalkeeper, has come back into the squad after an injury sidelined him during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and previous games this year. Ati-Zigi, who assumed the role in Wollacott's absence, has held onto the position, but recent performances have raised questions about his form.

The defensive lineup is anticipated to feature Alidu Seidu, with Daniel Amartey returning after recovering from injury. Nicholas Opoku is expected to anchor the defence alongside Gideon Mensah, who is likely to take on the left-back role.

In midfield, the combination of Salis Abdul Samed and Majeed Ashimeru is expected to provide stability and creativity. The attacking quartet comprises Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, forming a dynamic front line.

The notable decision in the predicted lineup is the potential exclusion of captain Andre Ayew from the starting XI, with the veteran attacking midfielder set to begin the match from the bench. This strategic move suggests Hughton's desire to inject fresh energy into the attacking lineup.

Black Stars' recent struggles, particularly in the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States, have prompted Hughton to reevaluate his squad and tactical choices. As Ghana aim for redemption and a winning start in the World Cup qualifiers, the predicted lineup reflects Hughton's efforts to strike the right balance between experience and form.

The clash against Madagascar holds immense significance for Ghana's World Cup aspirations, and Hughton's tactical decisions will be closely scrutinized as the team seeks to navigate a challenging group and secure a spot in the prestigious global tournament.