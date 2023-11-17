World Cup 2026 qualifiers: 'Slaughter house' Baba Yara Stadium to host yet another Ghana ambition

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host Ghana's opening game in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

Baba Yara has been a fortress for the Black Stars and will be their home venue through out the qualifiers.

Having succeed in qualifying for four World Cups playing home games in Kumasi, the Black Stars will be hoping to make it a fifth appearance by qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ghana will face Madagascar on Friday before travelling to Comoros for the second group game.

Meanwhile, Coach Chris Hughton named a 26-man squad for the game and has been preparing with the team since Tuesday in Kumasi.

The West African powerhouse are without Arsenal star Thomas Partey and defender Alexander Djiku.

However, the team is poised to get off to a winning start as dreams of making it to the tournament remain the priority of the players.

The last time Ghana faced Madagascar in the country, the Black Stars defeated them 3-0 in Cape Coast.

The experience of Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew is expected to help the team glide through a tough group, which consists of Mali.