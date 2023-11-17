World Cup 2026 qualifiers: USA and Canada dreamland on course as Ghana beat Madagascar in opening match

Black Stars kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a victory, defeating Madagascar 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Inaki Williams proved to be the hero, sealing the win for Ghana with a close-range header. The celebration at full-time underscored the significance of the World Cup for Ghana, who are eyeing their fifth appearance in the finals.

Having participated in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022, the Black Stars are determined to make a mark once again.

The next challenge for Ghana is to maintain their impressive start by facing Comoros in Moroni. Success in upcoming games against Mali, Chad, and the Central African Republic will be crucial.

Securing the top position in the group is the ultimate goal for the Black Stars, ensuring direct qualification to the tournament co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

A second-place finish would entail a lengthy playoff process, a scenario Ghana are keen to avoid by clinching the group victory. Black Stars are determined to make their mark on the road to the World Cup in 2026.