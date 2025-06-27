World Cup 2026: We just need a change in mentality to qualify - Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah is urging his teammates to maintain focus as they head into the final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points after six matches, significantly boosting their chances of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"We don't have to change a lot for the remaining World Cup qualifiers," Mensah said on Sporty FM. "We just need a change in mentality towards the games that are remaining."

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Mali in September, followed by matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros in October. Ghana has previously featured in the World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

With a positive attitude and collective effort, the Black Stars are poised to make a strong push for World Cup qualification.