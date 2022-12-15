World Cup 2o22: Tunisia star Tariq Diab commends Morocco for impressive World Cup run

Former Tunisian star Tariq Diab has heaped praises to Moroccan national team following their impressive run in the World Cup in Qatar.

The North African country became the first side to play in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Morocco defeated Belgium, Spain, Portugal enroute to the semfinals where they lost to defending World champions France by 2-0.

Diab is impressed with the performance of Team Morocco under Coach Walid Rekraki

"Football always rewards those who strive and strive for success. Thank you to the Moroccan national team.", he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Morocco will play Croatia in the third and fourth place on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Atlas Lions make more history if they are able to snatch the third spot by beating Croatia in that game.