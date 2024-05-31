World Cup: Black Stars begin training for crucial qualifiers with 24 players

The Black Stars kicked off their first training session on Friday, May 31, in preparation for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The session saw 24 out of the 26 invited players participating at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The players in attendance included goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, and Joseph Wollacott; defenders Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, and Abdul Mumin; midfielders Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, and Abu Francis; and forwards Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The only absentees were Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari. The Ghana Football Association clarified their situations: "Bukari’s late arrival is due to his transfer from Red Star Belgrade to Major League Soccer side Austin FC, while Djiku is being assessed after picking up an arm injury in the closing stages of the Turkish Super Lig."

The Black Stars will continue their training on Saturday, June 1, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The team will then travel next week to face Mali on June 6, before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10.

Ghana is currently fourth in Group I with three points, following a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros. The upcoming matches are critical for the Black Stars as they aim to improve their standings and keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.