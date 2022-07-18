World Cup: Chris Hughton reacts to heartbreaking 2010 Uruguay defeat

Ghana will play Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a rematch of their 2010 quarter-final meeting in South Africa.

The Black Stars suffered a heartbreaking defeat, failing to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez used his hand to block Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header in the final minute of extra time at Johannesburg's Soccer City Stadium.

Black Stars were awarded a penalty, which Asamoah Gyan squandered, with the South Americans going on to win the contest on penalties.

Since the draw for the Qatar tournament, Ghanaians have been talking about vengeance, but Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton has played it down.

Hughton said, “It has been spoken about, and it will be spoken about, but it’s a long time ago.”

Black Stars will face Uruguay in their last group game after playing Portugal and South Korea.