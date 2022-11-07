World Cup 2022: Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini backs Felix Afena-Gyan for Qatar tournament

Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini has backed Felix Afena-Gyan to be included in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup which starts this month.

Alvini has complete faith in the young striker. He believes he can contribute significantly to Otto Addo's team, which is aiming to reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

According to a source close to the coach, Alvini believes Afena-Gyan is mentally and physically prepared to play in the World Cup.

The 19-year-old has impressed him, and the Italian believes the striker is ready to compete with the tournament's other stars.

Afena-Gyan has struggled for regular playing time this season, which can be attributed to his late arrival at Cremonese.

He intended to stay at AS Roma and signed a long-term contract, but the Italian club sold after being offered a reported 6 million euros.

Cremonese coughed up the said amount for the youngster because they believe in him and expect him to blossom.

Afena-Gyan arrived in Italy in January 2021 with no top-flight football experience, but he quickly earned the trust of legendary coach Jose Mourinho.

He scored his first goals in his third appearance. Afena-Gyan scored a late brace as Roma beat Genoa. He finished the season with his first trophy as Roma won the maiden Europa Conference League.

Afena-Gyan hasn't played much this season, but his confidence hasn't waned, and he works hard in training. He recently scored his debut goal for Cremonese to inspire them to the next round of the Italian Cup.

Afena-Gyan was crucial in Ghana's World Cup qualification. He appeared in two playoff games against Nigeria, which the Black Stars won on away goals to secure their place in Qatar.

Ghanasoccernet understands coach Otto Addo will name his final squad this week after naming a preliminary 55-man squad that included Afena-Gyan.