World Cup: Laryea Kingston still hurt he missed 2006 & 2010 tournaments

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has admitted that missing the World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 has been difficult for him to overcome.

Kingston was not named to the 2006 squad because he was suspended for the first two group games after receiving a red card at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

Four years later, he made the provisional squad, but Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac dropped him from the final squad because he didn't think Laryea fit into his plans.

"Not going to the World Cup, 2006, 2010 for me is still a tough moment me when I think about it or when I start talking about it," Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sports in an interview.

"Because in 2006, I played every game, every qualifier, every friendly game, every game throughout the 2006 qualification, I was part of it but I couldn’t make it.

"In 2010, it was the same, I played every single game so last game to go to the World Cup, I was asked to go home."

The 41-year-old made 41 appearances for Ghana between 2002 and 2010, scoring six goals.