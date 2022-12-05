World Cup: Luiz Suarez feeling "sadness and disillusionment" as he leaves international stage

Uruguay legend Luiz Suarez was left bitterly sad and disappointed following the South American's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old was left in an uncontrollable tears after the La Celeste exited the tournament despite winning 2-0 against Ghana in their final group H match.

Ugly scenes were seen at the Al Janoub stadium as angry Uruguay players chased down German referee Daniel Siebert after the final whistle.

The accused the referee of bias after he turned down a penalty request - a decision which ultimately denied the team the chance to progress to the knockout stage.

Suarez left the field in tears while fellow veteran Edinson Cavani knocked over the VAR screen in anger as he headed back to the changing rooms.

"I feel sadness and disillusionment. I was lucky enough to play in four World Cups," Suarez, 35, told Uruguayan TV station Teledoce.

"Before the match I was thinking about my four-year-old son who had never seen me win a World Cup match.

"Today he saw me win but with an image of sadness. For a father, for a player, that's tough."

Suarez apologised to the people of Uruguay for the failure, but took a swipe at world governing body FIFA for denying his team penalties he said would have been awarded to other teams.

"FIFA is always against Uruguay," he said.

"We gave our best, every one of us, it hurts the situation. We were full of hope. It was not possible," Suarez said.