World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Baba Rahman not included in squad despite excellent form

Published on: 09 November 2023
World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Baba Rahman not included in squad despite excellent form

 

 

In-form PAOK left-back Baba Rahman has been left out of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros by Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

Despite his recent stellar performances at the club level, Rahman's underwhelming display in the last Ghana national team outing has led to his exclusion from the 25-man squad.

The 29-year-old last played in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which the Black Stars won 2-1 to book a place in the continental showpiece in January.

Rahman was not invited for the subsequent matches against Mexico and United States in October in the  two international friendlies

The former Chelsea defender has been dropped from the crucial World Cup qualifiers despite his impressive form in recent times.

The decision, anticipated by fans critical of Rahman's recent form, opens the door for Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah and Medeama left-back Fatawu Hamid to compete for the coveted position.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before traveling to Moroni to face Comoros on November 21.

Ghana have been to four FIFA World Cup tournaments and hopes to make it five in the USA, Mexico, and USA.

Below is the full squad:

