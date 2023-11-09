World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Turkey-based defender Daniel Amartey returns to bolster Black Stars squad

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey is set to make a comeback to the Ghana national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.

His return comes as a significant boost for Chris Hughton's side in these crucial matches after being named in the 25-man squad.

The 28-year-old last featured for the Black Stars in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June.

Injuries kept him sidelined for subsequent games, including the final AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and international friendlies against Liberia, Mexico and the USA.

Amartey, known for his experience and leadership, will bring a vital defensive presence to the team in these important World Cup qualifiers.

His return is expected to strengthen the backline and contribute to Ghana's bid for a fifth appearance at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Black Stars will kicks off the qualifiers by hosting Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on November 17, 2023, followed by a trip to Comoros Island three days later for the second game of Group I.