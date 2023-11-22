World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars depart to various European clubs today

Players of the Black Stars will depart for their various clubs on Wednesday following their return to Ghana.

The team arrived in the early hours of Wednesday after the 1-0 defeat in Moroni against Comoros in the World Cup qualifiers.

Medeama SC trio, Fatawu Hamidu, Jonathan Sowah and Nurudeen Abdulai, the only home based players will join their teammates for the trip to Egypt later in the day for the CAF Champions League clash against Al Ahly.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will also return to France after signing Le Havre before the international break.

His younger brother Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo will travel to England to join their respective clubs with in-form Inaki Williams rejoining his Athletic Club teammates in Spain.

The Black Stars picked three points in two games during the opening games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will regroup in December to begin preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.