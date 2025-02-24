World Cup qualifiers is the last chance for Otto Addo, says Ex-Ghana international Sam Johnson

Former Ghanaian defender Sam Johnson has stated that the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers represent the last chance for underfire Black Stars coach Otto Addo to redeem himself.

Addo has faced intense criticism following Ghana's dismal performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which resulted in the team missing out on the finals.

According to Johnson, Addo must use the World Cup qualifiers as an opportunity to turn things around and win back the support of Ghanaians.

"I will give myself that chance, but it is the last chance that he [Otto Addo] can get. Because after this one, I don't think Ghanaians will be okay with him even coming back to be an assistant coach of the Black Stars," Johnson said in an interview with Joy Sports.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Chad and Madagascar in the next international window, and a positive performance will be crucial in determining Addo's future as coach.

Johnson emphasized that Addo must do his best to qualify for the World Cup and redeem himself in the eyes of Ghanaians.