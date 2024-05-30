World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo to supervise first training session today

Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to oversee the first training session on Thursday as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The team will train at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, gearing up for the challenging matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

With three points from two games, Ghana faces a tough road to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars are aiming to finish top of their six-team group, which guarantees a direct spot in the tournament hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

A second-place finish is still possible but involves a more arduous qualification process.

Coach Addo has acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming away match against Mali on June 6, followed by a game against the Central African Republic on June 10. "The aim is to qualify. It will be difficult, especially in the away game against Mali. They have a very good squad," Addo said.

Despite the challenges, Addo remains focused on the team's performance. "What I want to assess is the way we play. We will have good and bad times. We've demonstrated our capabilities, notably against Nigeria and in past World Cup appearances. We've exhibited good football," he stated.

Ultimately, Addo understands the pressure of achieving results. "At the end of the day, it's a results-driven sport. I will be judged by the outcomes," he concluded.