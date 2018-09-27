World Cup winner Awudu Issaka insists curbing bribery and corruption in Ghana will remain pipe dream

Former Ghana Under-17 star Awudu Issaka insists poor working condition will make it impossible to curb bribery in the game.

The former World Cup winner says moves to wipe out bribery and corruption will only remain a pipe dream due to the poor working condition of referees and the unwillingness of officials to stop the practice in the West African nation.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and lower our expectation for the Normalization Committee," he told Asempa FM.

"I say this because there is no way that the bribery in Ghana football will stop.

"It will never stop because club officials are not ready to stop and the referees are also poorly paid to the extent that they need to depend on the gifts that home clubs offer them.

“Sometimes, I give the referees who officiate in my [club's] games appreciation fee, and I don’t see it as a bribe.

"It doesn’t matter whether I lose the game or win, I still give them because I know how poorly they are paid.”

Ghanaian football has been on ice since an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

The widespread infraction has led to the collapse on local football amid the formation of a FIFA Normalisation Committee to steer the affairs of the federation for the next six months.