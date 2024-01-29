World Cup winner Jürgen Kohler throws hat into ring for Black Stars job

German tactician JÃ¼rgen Kohler has applied for the vacant Black Stars job, seeking to replace Chris Hughton who was recently dismissed.

Kohler, a World Cup winner with Germany in 1990, has expressed strong interest in the position and has submitted his application ahead of the February 2, 2024 deadline set by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

With a wealth of coaching experience spanning over 15 years, Kohler holds a UEFA Pro License certificate and has managed various clubs, including FC Viktoria KÃ¶ln, where he left his last role.

His extensive coaching background also includes stints as Manager of the German U21 team, Director of Football at Bayern Leverkusen, Manager at MSV Duisburg, and Director of Football at vfR Aalen.

During his playing days, Kohler traded with prominent clubs such as Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich. Now, at the age of 58, he brings a unique combination of leadership skills, discipline, and a proven track record in team reconstruction, organization, and developing young talent.

Kohler's achievements with the German U21 team are particularly noteworthy, as he reformed and revamped the team's structure, giving hope to German football and ensuring that excelling players received call-ups to the senior national team.