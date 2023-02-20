World Football pays tribute to Christian Atsu after tragic death

The Global football community has paid tribute to Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu Twasam who lost his life in the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Atsu is among over 45,000 people reported to have lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes which happened two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old went missing after the incident, and his body was later pulled out of the rubble after 12 days of search by the rescue team.

On Saturday, his agent, Nana Secheree, announced the sudden death of the generous footballer to the world, which has gained massive attention with political leaders, institutions, players, loved ones among others paying their last respect to the former Black Stars midfielder.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning”

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones." I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support”

”I ask that while we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.” According to an official of Hatayaspor, Atsu was supposed to leave Hatay on the eve of the earthquake to the UK after deciding to part ways the club and continue his career elsewhere.

However, after scoring in Hatayaspor's 1-0 win against Kasimpasa in what happens now to be his last game as a footballer, he cancelled his flight set for 11pm with the intention of staying and the unfortunate incident struck at 4 a.m. Turkish time, leading to his death. The world football body, politicians have joined the mourning and sent message messages of condolences and tribute to Atsu’ family.

President Nana Akufo- Addo

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace. Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound.

I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He’ll be sorely missed. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CqTkEsY4Op — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 18, 2023

FIFA

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. https://t.co/xzZLVylRQZ — FIFA (@FIFAcom) February 18, 2023

CAF

CAF is saddened by the tragic passing of Ghana international, Christian Atsu following the earthquake in Turkey. Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, played for a number of clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England and Porto. At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hatayspor. CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family. May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace!

CAF mourns the tragic passing of Christian Atsu https://t.co/1hVzJu3cXM — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) February 18, 2023

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023. May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️ 📰: https://t.co/iJ38HQWPtv pic.twitter.com/6gjdkxlvzy — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023

Premier League

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, FC Porto, Rio Ave and a host of clubs across the globe held a minute silence in honour of Christian Atsu before kick off last weekend.

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event. pic.twitter.com/GLqXdd80Xl — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

The memories will remain with us. FC Porto and Rio Ave FC team up in honor of Christian Atsu 💙💚 @FCPorto Until forever!#RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/sl7PXtD4a4 — Herbert Boakye Yiadom 🇬🇭 (@BoakyeHerbert) February 18, 2023

Ligue 1

RIP Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his friends, family and loved ones 🖤 pic.twitter.com/P6147QH8v3 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 18, 2023

Ministry of Youth and Sports Ghana

STATEMENT ON CHRISTIAN ATSU The Ministry of Youth and Sports has learned with sadness, the discovery of the remains of Christian Atsu from the rubbles of his apartment, following the earthquake in Turkey. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/90I0sWGmtm — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) February 18, 2023

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in the country yesterday with plans and preparations for his burial set to be communicated by the family in due course.

Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for the Black Stars scoring 10 goals.

He played in three AFCON tournaments and was adjudged the best player of the 2015 AFCON tournament in Gabon-Equatorial Guinea.

He also played at the 2014 World Cup for the Black Stars.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @Boakyeherbert on twitter