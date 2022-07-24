Wowed Dundee United coach nicknames twinkle-toed Mathew Cudjoe 'The Eliminator'

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe has earned the nickname ‘eliminator’ from his head coach Jack Ross after another talismanic performance on Saturday against Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly.

The 18-year-old was handed a start and he weave his magic with his repertoire of skills on display for the Scottish Premier League side.

Cudjoe, who joined the Terrors in January, is earmarked for successful spell this term as the Gaffer is expecting more from him.

‘‘Mathew has been great and has enjoyed a really strong pre-season. That’s why he played against Fleetwood,’’ Ross is quoted by The Courier.

‘‘It was physically demanding game for him-you could see that the end (he left the field limping)-but he was a threat in the final third.

‘We need eliminators; people who can take opponents out of the game. He can do that and he’s earned the opportunity to play.

‘‘He’s in-and-around things now.

‘‘There are bits of work on, without the ball. But he’s got willingness to work. There’s creativity, off-the-cuff ability to go past people- and he wants to score all the time.’’